Upcoming lane closures on Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department is alerting residents in Twin Falls to expect lane closures in the coming week along the Perrine Bridge.

The closures are expected to start on Jan. 28th and run through Jan. 31.

“Depending on the weather, southbound traffic will be impacted first, starting Sunday morning and extending into Tuesday,” Project Manager Bruce Christensen said. “Starting Monday or Tuesday, northbound traffic will be impacted through Wednesday.”

The construction is part of ongoing maintenance to the bridge which should extend the life of the structure as it continues to serve the area.

Drivers should expect delays and plan extra time to navigate the construction area. ITD also recommends checking Idaho 511 for traffic updates.