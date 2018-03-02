Upcoming bond, levy vote could address West Ada's growing pains

MERIDIAN, ID - The West Ada School District has long battled problems with overcrowding as growth continues in the area. Now, the district is hoping voters will support its plan to help address the issue.

Crowded classrooms and over-flowing hallways have become in the norm in the fast-growing district.

“Idaho is the fastest-growing state in the United States now, and a lot of that is in the Treasure Valley, which means a lot of that is in the West Ada School District,” said Eric Exline, WASD spokesman.

West Ada is hoping voters will approve a $95 million bond, which would help fund the construction of a new high school and elementary school in Meridian.

“What the bond committee’s proposal tried to put together was a plan that would help the overcrowding at Rocky Mountain and Eagle High School,” Exline said. “…which that school has been growing by over 100 kids a year.”

The bond would also add classrooms to Mountain View High School, along with Star and Mary McPherson Elementary Schools.

“It was very hard to build one school in a district as large as ours, that would solve all of the growth issues that we have,” Exline said.

West Ada officials say, as community growth continues, inevitably, so will the district.

“In a district that grows by 1,000 students a year, we’re going to have to keep running bonds into the future, as long as people keep wanting to move here and the economy stays good,” Exline said.

Voters will also decide on a two-year supplemental levy of $14 million each year, that would provide operating revenue to pay for staff, utilities and materials.

The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 13.

Meridian City Hall will host early voting Saturday, March 3.