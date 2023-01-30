Up-close and personal with the M1 Abrams tanks being sent to aid Ukraine

BOISE, Idaho — President Biden recently announced the approval of sending nearly 3-dozen M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine to help support them in their efforts against the Russian invasion.

Idaho News 6 reporter, Veteran Army Sergeant Steve Dent, received an up-close and personal education with these tanks a few years ago at the Orchard Combat Training Center.

Here’s a look back to get a refresher on what these tanks can do.

Idaho National Guard conducts tank training on the Orchard Combat Training Center

The 31 tanks the US is sending is part of a larger agreement with several other Ukraine allies, including Germany and the UK, to send a total of 88 tanks to aid in the mission against Russia.

Before the M1’s can be deployed, they have to be gathered from several military locations and shipped across the ocean to Ukraine. Once they arrive, soldiers for Ukraine will need training on how properly operate the tanks.

It is expected that this endeavor will begin sometime in the months ahead.