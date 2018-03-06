Unruly traveler subdued by passengers on Boise-bound United flight

BOISE, ID - Passengers on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Boise had a trip to remember, after two of them had to restrain a fellow traveler after they say she attempted to open an aircraft door.

A passenger onboard that flight who shared this video exclusively with Six On Your Side, says the middle-aged woman became unruly about halfway through the flight.

Two men, also traveling on the plane, managed to restrain her, securing her hands and feet together with plastic zip ties.

The plane landed safely at the Boise Airport about 30 minutes later, where law enforcement held the woman for questioning.

Boise Police say she has not been arrested at this time.