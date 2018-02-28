University of Idaho educators design accessories to help identify noxious weeds

VALLEY COUNTY, ID - Education and apparel design have joined forces at the University of Idaho, to give the public new ways to identify invasive and noxious plants…and look good doing it.

UI educators have created a set of bandanas and scarves with patterns reflecting invasive weeds in Valley County.

They say they wanted to combine the idea of telling stories through apparel — with invasive weed patterns — to help slow the spread of weeds.

“Now we have patterns to be able to tell a local story about how people can know it, show it to others, and then slow the spread of invasive weeds,” said Melissa Hamilton, UI Extension Educator.

The scarves and bandanas feature patterns of spotted knapweed, yellow toadflax and oxeye daisies, which are all invasive weeds found in Valley County, as well as other parts of Idaho and the Pacific Northwest.

They are available for purchase here.