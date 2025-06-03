University of Idaho and University of Phoenix call off acquisition agreement

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho and University of Phoenix have agreed to terminate discussions regarding University of Phoenix's acquisition by Four Three Education, a non-profit affiliate of the University of Idaho.

The University of Idaho plans to get the termination formally approved during a special meeting on Thursday, June 5, according to a press release from University of Phoenix.

"While we have decided not to move forward, we remain appreciative of President Scott Green, the leadership of the University of Idaho, and the many elected officials in Idaho who supported this process," said University of Phoenix President Chris Lynne.

RELATED: University of Idaho purchase deal with University of Phoenix extended

Looking ahead, University of Phoenix says it will operate independently as a private institution. It aims to enhance its position in adult education by delivering relevant learning experiences tailored to the needs of students in a rapidly evolving workforce.

"Our University's innovative, flexible learning model — designed specifically for nontraditional students — continues to drive strong outcomes and demand for its degrees, credentials, and student support services," Lynne said.

U of I's initial proposal to acquire University of Phoenix — which was approved by the Idaho State Board of Education last year — aimed to enhance online learning resources for Idaho students, especially adult learners.