University of Idaho adds cybersecurity Master's Degree to meet demand

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho is offering a new master's degree program in cybersecurity to help meet growing demand. The program was approved by the Idaho State Board of Education on Wednesday and will open to students this fall.

The new degree follows U of I's bachelor's program that started in 2020.

Related: Gov. Brad Little: Cybersecurity a priority in Idaho as threats increase across the U.S.

“Every day, we hear of cybersecurity breaches in the news. Most recently, problems have turned from stealing customer data from global companies to shutting down major industrial infrastructure and demanding ransom payments,” said Larry Stauffer, dean of the College of Engineering. “There are hundreds of lower-profile attacks every day. We owe it to our businesses and communities to provide the highly educated cybersecurity professionals needed in Idaho and our nation.”

The university is also set to launch a doctorate program, according to a news release, allowing master's graduates to continue their education. You can learn more about degree offerings on the University of Idaho website.

According to the Idaho Department of Labor, cybersecurity jobs grew by 28% in 2020. Cybersecurity job openings in Idaho have increased 160% since 2015.