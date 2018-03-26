United Way and H&R Block Partner to Help File Your Taxes

Boise, (ID) - The deadline to submit your taxes is quickly approaching. With just over three weeks until the April 17th deadline.

United Way is helping Idahoans who earn up to 66-thousand dollars a year file their taxes for free.

For almost a decade United Way has partnered with H&R Block to provide free tax filing services for federal and state taxes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

"Myfreetaxes.com allows the filer to use smartphone technology combined with photos to be able to file your taxes really fast and it's specifically designed to make sure that workers who are eligible for the earned income tax credit and the child tax credit, if you have children, receive those credits to maximize your refund", said United Way Treasure Valley President Nora Carpenter.

So far this tax season, local tax filers who are using the service are averaging 22-hundred dollars in tax refunds.