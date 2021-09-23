United Payette submits proposal for future of McCall endowment land

MCCALL, Idaho — Another group is pitching a proposal to the Idaho Department of Lands on the future of endowment lands in McCall.

United Payette, a collective of citizens and organizations, announced a proposal Thursday that outlines a plan for the endowment lands located around Payette Lake.

The plan was submitted to IDL Wednesday and suggests short-term and long-term solutions for the land, focused on conservation.

This comes after the Board of Land Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to deny requests made for reconsideration of another proposal from Trident Holdings LLC.

United Payette said in a press release its plan would immediately increase revenue from the land, offer recommendations for each parcel of the land, focus on conservation and recreation-based solutions, minimize wildfire risk and continue public access.

Endowment land is not public land, but land owned by the state of Idaho and managed by IDL. The purpose of the land is to make money for the beneficiaries which includes public schools.

Much of the Endowment land near Payette Lake in McCall is easily accessed by the public and used for recreation.

United Payette said their plan would not impact current logging and grazing activities on the land.

“The plan was a tremendous amount of work by a diverse team to map out solutions that meet both community needs and secure the maximum long-term financial return to the state’s endowment trusts,” Jeff Mouseau, a member of United Payette's Steering Committee said.

United Payette said in its press release their plan has support from McCall City Council members, the Valley County Commissioners and the Shoshone Bannock Tribes whose native homeland included this endowment land.