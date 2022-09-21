Unique 5K at Camel's Back Park will raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation

BOISE, Idaho — Alex Conley founded Kono Nutrition here in Boise, this supplement company aims to keep people healthy through nutrition, something Alex is passionate about after being diagnosed with Leukemia and having to go through that at a young age.

"I was diagnosed when I was four-years old and got to go to on a wish trip to Disney World," said Conley. "I just think it was such a special and unique opportunity when you are going through the battle of a disease like that to. take the time to be a kid again."

Now Alex is helping the Make a Wish Foundation grant wishes to other children who are dealing with difficult circumstances, in Idaho Make A Wish has given out 1,800 wishes, but they still have 125 they are trying make a reality.

After having his own wish granted, Alex is using his business and one of Boise's most iconic landmarks to raise money for the Make a Wish Foundation and in particular an eight-year-old girl named Hailey who is battling Leukemia.

"From a wish kids perspective it is surreal especially for her parents," said Conley. "I have been talking with her and her family a lot, they are just blown away by the support, she has felt so loved during this process."

On Sunday, Kono Nutrition will hold a 5K called Stronger Together where they invite the community for a hard challenge because to reach that distance people will have to climb the stairs at Camel's Back Park ten times.

"I think there is a huge difference between fitness and health and our goal is to try and merge those two worlds together," said Conley. "I just want to bring the community together and have people do the best they can."

The Make A Wish Foundation holds their biggest fundraiser of the year on New Year's Day when they do the Polar Plunge at Lucky Peak, that hasn't happened the last two years because of the pandemic and the weather.

Mo Bagley of the Make A Wish Foundation tells us it is huge for them when community members like Alex step up to help with fundraising while making an impact in the lives of children.

"To see him connect with Hailey is magical and what are wishes about if not magic," said Bagley. "I know that this money goes toward making wishes like Hailey's come true."

Hailey is in remission and in October she gets her wish after a two-year wait, she will travel to Disney World with her family for a trip of a lifetime and she will be at Camel's Back Park on Sunday.

"She’s really excited to see some characters, most importantly Moana," said Bagley. "That’s at the top of her list and we are just elated to make that happen for her."

Kono Nutrition also partnered with Elevated Hydration to give vitamin injections, Queen Juice will give away free juice to the participants, Orange Theory, Pure Barre and Lululemon will all do giveaways as well.

People interested in taking on this challenge can register online, people can also registered at the park until noon on Sunday, participation requires a $20 donation, but all of that money will go to the Make A Wish Foundation.