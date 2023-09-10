UCF ends Boise State's comeback effort with a last second field goal, beating the Broncos 18-16

BOISE, Idaho — As time expired on the clock at Albertsons Stadium, UCF Kicker Colton Boomer placed the ball through the uprights to seal his team's victory 18-16.

Over 36,000 people were sent home seeing their Broncos at a 0-2 record for the first time since 2005. It's the first time the team has lost a home opener since 2001.

"Our guys put a lot in this week, it hurts that we didn't get the job done," Said senior linebacker, DJ Shramm. "Not just for us but also for the city of Boise."

Shramm was emotional in the post-game press conference.

It looked like Boise State had the game locked up as backup quarterback Maddux Madsen drove down and threw a touchdown to receiver Stefan Cobbs to get a 16-15 lead.

1:49 seconds was too much for UCF though as they drove 58 yards to set up the last-second field goal.

A bright spot in the game was Sophomore Ashton Jeanty. He rushed for 115 yards and had 97 receiving yards. He is responsible for three of the four touchdowns Boise State has scored this year.

Boise State has a chance to get in the win column next Saturday as they welcome North Dakota to Boise. Kickoff is at 10 A.M.

