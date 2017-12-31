Uber partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to promote #DesignatedRider

Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are partnering to encourage people to stay safe and be a #DesignatedRider if they plan on consuming alcohol.

Being a #DesignatedRider is giving recognition to those who choose to be safe in the back seat rather than behind the wheel while intoxicated.

“We want to help join designated drivers with designated riders because when combined, they are making the roads safer for everyone,” said Kate Parker, Trust & Safety, Uber. “Whether you take a bus, a train or an Uber, just don’t drink and drive.”



Uber partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving in 2014 to help reduce drunk driving.

Throughout the years, MADD and Uber have also closely coordinated with local law enforcement to launch DUI prevention campaigns during some of the most dangerous times on the road.

For the first time in more than ten years, drunk driving related deaths went up in back to back years.

Uber and MADD's national partnership strives to decrease that number by reminding people to choose a safe ride whenever alcohol is involved.

Uber has focused on making sure people know there is a host of options for getting home safely, and technology has made it easier than ever to do so.



“We expect dedicated designated riders this holiday season to contribute to our Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving, which is essential in saving lives,” said MADD Interim CEO Vicki Knox. “With non-drinking friends, public transportation, and rideshare services like Uber available as designated drivers, there is no reason to drive drunk.”

To decrease the number of drunk driving deaths, Uber and MADD are encouraging everyone to be a #DesignatedRider. To learn more visit designatedrider.com.