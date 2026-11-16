IDAHO — The United States has lost its measles elimination status, prompting the Idaho Immunization Coalition to urge Idahoans to check their vaccination records and make sure they are protected against the disease.

The coalition called the development a public health setback, saying measles outbreaks can pose particular risks to infants who are too young to be vaccinated, people with compromised immune systems and others who cannot receive the vaccine.

“Measles is back, and we cannot afford to treat it as normal,” Karen Sharpnack, executive director of the Idaho Immunization Coalition, said in a statement on Monday.

The coalition said declining vaccination rates and gaps in community protection have allowed measles to regain a foothold in the U.S.

According to the coalition, two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine provide about 97% protection against measles.

The organization is encouraging Idahoans to review their families’ vaccination records, follow recommended vaccination schedules and talk with health care professionals about questions or concerns surrounding vaccines.

The coalition said vaccination not only protects individuals but also helps protect people who cannot be vaccinated.

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