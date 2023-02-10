U.S. Highway 95 remains closed due to crash

RIGGINS, Idaho — Both lanes of U.S. Highway 95 will remain closed until further notice between New Meadows and Riggins due to a crash involving hazardous materials is the official statement just released by the Idaho Transportation Department.

Mid-day yesterday, Feb. 9, a propane truck overturned on US-95 at milepost 177, rupturing the tank. First responders continue to clean up thousands of gallons of propane, which is a highly flammable material.

“This is a developing situation,” District 3 Field Operations Manager Eric Copeland said. “Depending how well recovery of the vehicle and propane goes, the highway could reopen as early as tomorrow or take until early next week.”

The highway is closed between mileposts 161 and 180. Local accesses to residences in the area is being provided, but no detour through the crash site exists.

Drivers should find alternative routes, including through Oregon and Washington, if they need to travel between New Meadows and Riggins at this time, and check 511.idaho.gov for updates. Another update will be sent tomorrow morning.

A post on the Adams County Sheriffs Office Facebook page states there is a mandatory one mile evacuation radius around Milepost 177 near Hazard Creek on Highway 95 due to the crash and spill of hazardous materials. The Highway will be shut down at that location until further notice. If there are any questions, please contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Thank you.