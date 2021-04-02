U of I, Boise State push for student COVID vaccines

This article was originally published by Kevin Richert in Idaho Ed News.

As COVID-19 vaccines become more readily available across the state, the University of Idaho and Boise State University are ramping up vaccination efforts.

U of I President C. Scott Green and Provost Torrey Lawrence urged students and staff to get vaccinated, in a memo sent Monday to the university community.

“It is the best way to keep our community healthy and to allow us to return to activities in more normal ways,” Green and Lawrence wrote.

In Latah County, home to the U of I, anyone over the age of 16 is eligible for the vaccine. Moscow’s Gritman Medical Center hosts vaccine clinics at the U of I’s Student Recreation Center on Thursdays and Fridays.

In Central District Health’s four-county jurisdiction — which includes Ada County, and the Boise State campus — vaccines are also available to anyone over age 16.

Boise State is making the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine available to residential students, the Boise State Arbiter reported this week. The university will offer vaccines Saturday at ExtraMile Arena.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has also expanded its vaccine eligibility, covering anyone over age 16. This health district includes Bannock County, home to Idaho State University.