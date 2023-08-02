U of I and CWI are partnering to further student education

BOISE, Idaho — The University of Idaho and The College of Western Idaho have partnered together to allow students to get a "Jump Start" on their education.

The "Jump Start" program offers eight weeks of general education courses to students here in the Treasure Valley and allows for a smooth transition between Idaho's colleges and universities.

"This is an innovative program for Idaho. Where we have the ability for students who want to see a University of Idaho-type outcome start, here locally, in the Treasure Valley," says Gordon Jones, President of the College of Western Idaho.

Classes in the Jump Start program begin on August 21, with general courses ranging from English 101 to Intro to Ethics.

Jones continues, "I think it's a great opportunity where students might also see that affordability, but also in accessing the resources of a research university. CWI brings a level of affordability, especially in the first two years, so you can then move on with an affordable option to access your bachelors or, frankly, go beyond."

Christian Ramirez Gutierrez is a student at U of I, who first started at CWI when he was looking for more affordable options.

"I was thinking I'll do general education here. That way, when I move to a bigger college and pursue my major, it wouldn't be so expensive," says Gutierrez.

Gutierrez went to CWI for a year and a half before transferring to The University of Idaho. Now, entering his junior year as an architecture major, all he has to focus on are classes necessary for his degree.

"A lot of my friends went to U of I right after high school. They say it's super expensive, and they're taking their general education. I'm like 'Yeah, see, I took this road. I went to CWI and then transferred. It's a lot of help with all of the scholarships they give you, and the advisors are super helpful,'" says Gutierrez.

It's not too late to register. The last day to register is August 18. Classes start on August 21 and run through October 14.

And when you register, you get a free parking pass for evening classes along with a free bus pass.

