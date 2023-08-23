Tyson Foods teams with Albertsons for protein donation to Idaho Foodbank

BOISE, Idaho — Tyson Foods and Albertsons have teamed up to provide 40,000lbs. of food, making up 160,000 servings, to help Idahoans with food insecurity. The announcement comes as part of the Albertsons Boise Open, taking place August 24-27.

The donation is going to the Idaho Foodbank, adding to the protein servings Tyson Foods has donated over the past 15 years.

The Idaho Foodbank is a primary resource for rescue missions, church pantries, senior centers, emergency shelters, and community kitchens.

Tyson Foods, Manager of Customer Development, David McMillan tells Idaho News 6, "It's very important for Tyson to give back in communities where the employees live and work. I happen to live in this community, so it's very exciting for me to see us taking care of Idahoans and serving families who are in need of hunger relief."

In addition to serving local communities, the company is dedicated to helping Tyson Foods employees with programs subsidizing childcare, legal and citizenship support, free education assistance, and a ride-share program in some areas.