Watch Now
News

Actions

Two walkaways from South Boise Women's Correctional Center

Sarah Zumwalt, IDOC walkaway
Idaho Department of Correction
Sarah Zumwalt, IDOC walkaway
Katy Buchanan, IDOC walkaway
Posted at 8:44 AM, Jul 01, 2024

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for two South Boise Women's Correctional Center residents who walked away from the facility on Sunday.

Sarah Zumwalt, 37, and Katy Buchanan, 30, were last seen on prison property at 8:47 p.m. on Sunday night.

Zumwalt stands at 4 feet 11 inches, weighs 154 lbs. and has green eyes and strawberry blond hair. She was convicted for possession of a controlled substance out of Kootenai County.

Buchanan is 5 feet 5 inches, weighs 178 lbs. and has hazel eyes and dark blond hair. She was also convicted in Kootenai County for possession of a controlled substance.

If you see either of these women, IDOC asks that you call 911.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights