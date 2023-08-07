Two vehicles involved in RV rollover on I-84

BOISE, Idaho — On Sunday afternoon, just east of Boise, at mile marker 61 on I-84, a crash involving an RV towing a car left two people injured.

The Idaho State Police have reported that an 80-year-old man and 77-year-old female passenger were driving an Itasca motor home towing a Saturn LW when an incident occurred with a Honda Civic, causing the motor home to go off the left shoulder and continue to roll over.

Though no injuries were life-threatening, one person had to be extricated from the vehicle by Fire crews. Injured parties were taken to local hospitals.