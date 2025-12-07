Two-vehicle injury collision in Idaho Falls blocked westbound lanes on US-20 for hours

IDAHO FALLS — A two-vehicle injury collision on westbound US-20 in Bonneville County blocked lanes for 3 hours on Saturday.

Idaho State Police released that at 8:41 a.m. yesterday, a 44-year-old Idaho Falls woman was traveling eastbound on US-20 at the Ucon overpass when she lost control of her 2012 Toyota Tundra. The driver rolled through the median into the westbound lanes and struck a 2024 Toyota Rav4. The Rav4 was driven by a 64-year-old Rigby woman.

The drivers were both transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. Both had been wearing seatbelts, said ISP.

The westbound lanes were blocked for approximately three hours.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Fire Department, and the Idaho Transportation Department worked with ISP to investigate and clear the scene.

ISP reminded drivers to wear their seatbelts and be aware of the possibility of black ice and slick conditions.