Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Two-vehicle injury collision in Idaho Falls blocked westbound lanes on US-20 for hours

idaho state police.png
Idaho State Police
idaho state police.png
Posted
and last updated

IDAHO FALLS — A two-vehicle injury collision on westbound US-20 in Bonneville County blocked lanes for 3 hours on Saturday.

Idaho State Police released that at 8:41 a.m. yesterday, a 44-year-old Idaho Falls woman was traveling eastbound on US-20 at the Ucon overpass when she lost control of her 2012 Toyota Tundra. The driver rolled through the median into the westbound lanes and struck a 2024 Toyota Rav4. The Rav4 was driven by a 64-year-old Rigby woman.

The drivers were both transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. Both had been wearing seatbelts, said ISP.

The westbound lanes were blocked for approximately three hours.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Fire Department, and the Idaho Transportation Department worked with ISP to investigate and clear the scene.

ISP reminded drivers to wear their seatbelts and be aware of the possibility of black ice and slick conditions.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights