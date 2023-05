CALDWELL, Idaho — College of Idaho's lacrosse team, which plays in the Men's Collegiate Lacrosse Association (MCLA), now has two players on this year's MCLA's All-American team.

Loy Howard and Van Goyen received the honors and it was the first time each player has been named All-American.

Howard was named as a third team All-American as a mid-fielder after he scored 40 goals and assisted on 18 more throughout the season.

Goyen achieved honorable mention honors from the MCLA for defense.