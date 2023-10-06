Two taken to hospital after driver crashes into VA Clinic

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two people were taken to the hospital after a driver crashed into the Caldwell VA Clinic on Thomas Jefferson Street.

The Caldwell Fire Department says the car went through the front glass doors and into the lobby of the building.

The driver, as well as one person who was struck in the lobby were taken to local hospitals.

The Fire Department says that medical staff believe the crash could have been caused by a possible medical issue. The crash is still being investigated.

It's unclear when the clinic may be able to reopen.