Ada County Coroner identifies victim in Monday night shooting

BOISE, Idaho — UPDATE (4:15 p.m.): The Ada County Coroners Office identified the victim in the shooting that happened Monday night. Guy Lopez II, 24 of Boise, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, according to the coroner.

Lopez was transported from near Boise State University to the hospital and life-saving measures were not successful. The coroner's report said he was pronounced dead in the emergency department.

The investigation is being conducted by the Boise Police Department.

UPDATE (11:00 a.m.): Two men are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting that killed one near the Boise State campus Monday night.

Devoune Mosley, 23 from Eagle, is charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Matthew Crawford, 22 from Boise, is charged with first-degree murder.

Boise police say evidence shows the two men met with the victim on the 1400 block of Chrisway Drive with the intention of robbing the person. Crawford then shot and hit the victim several times, police say.

After the two men were arrested, police say Mosley told investigators he was in possession of the shotgun, which is illegal since he is a convicted felon, according to the Boise Police Department.

Crawford and Mosley are both booked in Ada County Jail.

Original Story: Boise Police have released more details about Monday night's shooting.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Chrisway Drive for reports of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. They found an adult male with gunshot wounds on the ground. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say evidence indicates a white passenger vehicle was seen fleeing the area following the shooting. Shortly after, patrol officers spotted a vehicle matching the same description in the area of 27th and Main. As officers were attempting to make a traffic stop, a male subject was seen exiting the vehicle and running away.

Upon further investigation, officers found evidence to indicate the abandoned vehicle was involved in the shooting incident. A perimeter was quickly set up to contain any potential suspects while an area search was conducted. Nearby residents were asked to shelter in place.

A news release from Boise State University says neither the victim nor the suspects are current students or employees. BroncoAlert is a phone and text system used by the University to notify students, faculty and staff when an emergency is taking place near or on campus and is used only in critical situations.

Patrol officers spotted the subject who fled the traffic stop running in the area of 30th and Main. Officers were able to stop the suspect and he was taken into custody. A second suspect was taken into custody near the 3000 block of W. Main St. following a short foot pursuit.

The University says anyone impacted by the incident is urged to contact counseling services at 208-426-1459. The services are available to any member of the campus community.

"The university community is saddened by this loss of life and extends heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones," reads a statement from BSU.

The investigation is ongoing, but there's no continued threat to the community at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677).