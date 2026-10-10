Two SAR operations conducted Friday, Custer County Sheriff shares

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho — Custer County Sheriff shared to social media on Saturday that Stanley Search and Rescue (SAR) conducted two rescue operations on Friday.

According to Custer County Sheriff, teams first responded to an injured hiker at Elephant's Perch. SAR brought the hiker down the mountain, then transported them via boat to Sandy Beat Boat Launch. The individual was then taken by Air St. Luke's.

SAR teams later asked for aid from the Idaho National Guard for a second rescue that involved hoisting two people from Alpine Lake. They were taken to the Stanley Airport, and evaluated by ambulance crews.