Two rafters die in separate accidents on Idaho's Selway River

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — Two people are dead following separate rafting incidents on Idaho's Selway River over the weekend.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office received the first call just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and was informed of an SOS activation up the Selway River, with CPR reportedly in progress. The area where the SOS was sent from is part of the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness Area and is nearly 20 miles from the end of the nearest road.

Roughly 2 hours after the first call, around 3:40 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch received a 911 text from someone saying that a second person in their rafting group had flipped into the water. This incident was roughly 2 miles downstream from the first SOS location, according to a press release.

Life Flight responded to the scenes and confirmed the death of both individuals, but, due to the location, was unable to transport them out.

The next day, Two Bear Air used a helicopter winch system to retrieve both individuals from the canyon. They were then taken to Cedar Flats and turned over to the Idaho County Coroner. The names of the deceased have not been released while authorities notify their families.