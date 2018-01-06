Nampa, (ID) - Nampa police are investigating a homicide near Northwest Nazarene University, after a woman discovered two dead bodies in her apartment.

Nampa Police officers responded to the residence on the 900 block of South Maple Street. shortly after 8:30 a.m. The reporting party called and stated that there were two males that appeared to be deceased in her home.

Officers arrived on scene and located the bodies of two Hispanic males who have not yet been identified. The males appear to be in their late 20’s to early 30’s.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the scene. This incident is currently under investigation and there are no further details to be released at this time. This case is being investigated as a homicide.

If anyone has any information about this case, please call the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2257. You can give information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, on the web at 343COPS.com.