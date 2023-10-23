Two Nampa teens dead after crashing stolen vehicle in canal in Payette County

updated 10/27/23:

The Payette County Coroner has identified the teens that were killed in this accident. The driver is identified as Jais Brandon Gallegos from Nampa. The name of the 16-year-old female passenger is not being released because she is a juvenile.

The Payette County Sheriff's Office is investigating the events that led to the police pursuit, ultimately killing two teens from Nampa.

According to the press release issued by the PCSO, the accident happened just after 9:00 pm on Saturday, October 21, when a black Volkswagon Jetta crossed the state line traveling from Ontario into Fruitland.

Police report the Jetta was traveling at a high rate of speed without using headlights on Elmore Road. Attempting to evade police, the Jetta veered into a canal and crashed into a concrete bridge.

The two teens, a 19-year-old male driver and a 16-year-old female passenger, were found dead inside the car. The vehicle had been stolen from Ontario.

Emergency vehicles and tow companies had the area closed for several hours while recovering the crashed vehicle.

The Idaho State Police are assisting in the investigation.

