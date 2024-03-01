Two more earthquakes hit Smiths Ferry on Friday

BOISE, Idaho — Two more earthquakes hit near Smiths Ferry Friday morning. This comes after a series of quakes hit the area on Monday.

Friday’s first quake, a 3.5 magnitude, hit at 6:16 a.m., followed by a 2.6 magnitude at 6:51 a.m.

It’s been a busy week for the area, on Monday the area was hit by a 4.9 magnitude earthquake, a 2.7, a 2.5, and a 2.8 with trembling as far south as Mountain Home, Idaho.

The last substantial earthquake that struck the area happened back on March 31, 2020, in Stanley. That quake measured in at a magnitude of 6.5.