Watch Now
News

Actions

Two more earthquakes hit Smiths Ferry on Friday

earthquake generic
AP Images
earthquake generic
Posted at 4:30 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 18:31:50-05

BOISE, Idaho — Two more earthquakes hit near Smiths Ferry Friday morning. This comes after a series of quakes hit the area on Monday.

Friday’s first quake, a 3.5 magnitude, hit at 6:16 a.m., followed by a 2.6 magnitude at 6:51 a.m.

It’s been a busy week for the area, on Monday the area was hit by a 4.9 magnitude earthquake, a 2.7, a 2.5, and a 2.8 with trembling as far south as Mountain Home, Idaho.

RELATED: 4.9 magnitude earthquake in Smiths Ferry shakes the Treasure Valley

The last substantial earthquake that struck the area happened back on March 31, 2020, in Stanley. That quake measured in at a magnitude of 6.5.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights