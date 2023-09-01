Two men arrested for breaking into a vacant house

EAGLE, ID — Early morning on August 28, Eagle Police arrested two men after catching them breaking into a vacant house on Floating Feather Road.

Randy L. Bennett and Mark J. Perkins were under investigation as detectives connected the duo to other theft cases from this year, including the theft of several large landscaping crystals from a yard in the Laguna Pointe neighborhood in late July.

Bennett was found in the vacant home, hiding behind furniture and Perkins was found behind a tree on the property, holding a bag with a crowbar inside.

Detectives were then able to identify Bennett as the suspect who stole the landscaping crystals back in July. Evidence revealed that Bennett broke into the vacant house earlier in August.

Upon searching Bennett's home, he found stolen crystals, a kiln, decorative glass and a seated electric scooter, which was reported stolen from the side of Idaho 44 back in April.

Detectives are investigating if the duo could be connected to other break-ins in the area.

Both Bennett and Perkins are being held in the Ada County Jail on felony burglary charges. Bennett is also charged with felony grand theft. Bennett is being held in jail on a $55,000 bond and Perkins is being held on a $50,000 bond.

