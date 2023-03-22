Two local stores to open full-sized Sephora at Kohl's Experience

BOISE, Idaho — The Sephora at Kohl's Experience is coming to two local Boise stores.

Kohl's in Meridian (3275 N Eagle Rd) and Kohl's in Nampa (16566 N. Marketplace Blvd) will both feature a 2,500 sq.ft., fully immersive beauty space that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora store.

Customers will enjoy a carefully curated selection of makeup, skincare, hair, and other beauty products.

Kohl's is planning on opening the Sephora experience in 250 new stores in 2023.

Already available in 600 Kohl's locations nationwide, the intent is to have Sephora available in all 1,100 stores by 2025.

Opening dates for the stores in the Treasure Valley have yet to be announced.