FRUITLAND, Idaho - Idaho State Police and the Payette County Sheriff's office are investigating after two people were struck and killed by a car in Fruitland Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 2 pm on the 300 block of North Whitley Drive.

Many of details are unknown at this time, but the Payette County Coroner tells 6 On Your Side the victims are a 22-year-old man and young woman whose age is unknown, their names have not been released. The coroner says the two died almost instantly.

