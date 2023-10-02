Two injured following 10 car pile-up on I-84

ELMORE COUNTY, IDAHO — Idaho State Police (ISP) say two people are injured following a 10 car pile-up that closed I-84 for hours on Sunday.

Police say the driver of a 2015 Volvo semi-tractor pulling a commercial trailer was traveling westbound when they failed to stop in time for slowed traffic at a construction zone. It then struck nine other vehicles.

A driver of a 2023 Kia Niro and a driver of a 2022 Freightliner semi-tractor were both taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

I-84 has since reopened, but Idaho State Police say the interstate was closed for more than four-and-a-half while first responders cleared the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.