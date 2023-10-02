Watch Now
News

Actions

Two injured following 10 car pile-up on I-84

Idaho State Police Logo
Idaho State Police
Idaho State Police Logo
Idaho State Police Logo
Posted at 9:52 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 11:52:48-04

ELMORE COUNTY, IDAHO — Idaho State Police (ISP) say two people are injured following a 10 car pile-up that closed I-84 for hours on Sunday.

Police say the driver of a 2015 Volvo semi-tractor pulling a commercial trailer was traveling westbound when they failed to stop in time for slowed traffic at a construction zone. It then struck nine other vehicles.

A driver of a 2023 Kia Niro and a driver of a 2022 Freightliner semi-tractor were both taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

I-84 has since reopened, but Idaho State Police say the interstate was closed for more than four-and-a-half while first responders cleared the scene. 

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Walk to End Alzheimer's