Two Idaho ski resorts nominated for 'Top 10 Best Ski Resort' by USA Today

USA Today has brought back its voting poll for the Top 10 Best Ski Resorts. On the list, Idaho's Sun Valley Resort and Brundage Mountain Ski Resort.

This is the third consecutive year Brundage has earned the nomination, placing second in 2020 and seventh in 2021.

“It’s an honor for a resort like Brundage Mountain to earn repeat nominations for an award like this one,” says Brundage General Manager, Ken Rider. “What’s even more gratifying is that our guests have rallied and voted us into to the Top 10 repeatedly. That tells us that the authentic, Idaho experience that we work hard to deliver every day is noticed and truly appreciated by our core skiers and snowboarders.”

Other nominees this year include Big Sky Resort in Montana, Park City Mountain Resort and Alta Ski Area in Utah.

The voting period will last four weeks. Participants can register one vote per day until November 21. To cast your vote, click here.