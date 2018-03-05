Two Idaho police officers shot, hospitalized

SPOKANE, WASH. - Officials say two police officers in the northern Idaho town of Sandpoint have been hospitalized -- but are expected to recover -- after being shot while responding to a call at a local home.

The Sandpoint Police Department said the suspect in the early Monday morning shootings is dead.

Police did not immediately provide details.

The officers’ names have not been released. One officer was due to be released from the hospital on Monday morning.

Police say the shooting occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Monday when the officers responded to a home, and began talking with the person who had called police. During that conversation, a suspect stepped out of the home and began firing at the officers, striking both. Officers were able to return fire.

