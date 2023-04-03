Watch Now
News

Actions

Two Idaho Men Killed in Plane Crash

Two Middleton residents killed in plane crash
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Baker County Sheriff's Office
Two Middleton residents killed in plane crash
Posted at 7:54 PM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 21:54:00-04

OXBOW, Oregon — On April 2, a small plane crashed in Baker County, Oregon, leaving two men dead. According to the Baker County Sheriff's Office, the crash took place near Oxbow at approximately 9:52 a.m. on Sunday. The men in the crash were Terry Lee Richards (43) and Caleb Andrew Tennant (24.) Both men were from Middleton, Idaho.

The Baker County Sheriff reported that he saw that the plane was in trouble right before it crashed into the hillside, on a ridge above the Idaho Power complex.

The Baker County Police Department will continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light