Two Idaho Men Killed in Plane Crash

OXBOW, Oregon — On April 2, a small plane crashed in Baker County, Oregon, leaving two men dead. According to the Baker County Sheriff's Office, the crash took place near Oxbow at approximately 9:52 a.m. on Sunday. The men in the crash were Terry Lee Richards (43) and Caleb Andrew Tennant (24.) Both men were from Middleton, Idaho.

The Baker County Sheriff reported that he saw that the plane was in trouble right before it crashed into the hillside, on a ridge above the Idaho Power complex.

The Baker County Police Department will continue to investigate the incident.