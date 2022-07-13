Two Idaho golfers will compete in the first ever U.S. Adaptive Open

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Monday, the United States Golf Association will host the U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst Golf Course in North Carolina, this three-day event is a new national championship for adaptive golfers and two of those competing are from Idaho.

Army veteran Chad Pfeifer lost his leg in an IED blast while deployed to Iraq in 2007, a year later as he started his rehabilitation Chad got introduced to the game of golf.

"You know I have had a crazy journey since, but then getting my leg amputated kind of was a blessing in disguise," said Pfeifer. "I’ve had so many great opportunities through the game of golf, met my wife and have three boys now so life is good."

Great tagging along with ⁦@idahodent⁩ in Caldwell, Idaho. We met ⁦@chadpfeifergolf⁩ as he prepares to play in the ⁦@USGA⁩ Adaptive Open next week. Chad lost his leg in Iraq in 2007 - took up golf in 2008. Story on ⁦@IdahoNews6⁩ ⁦@EWScrippsCo⁩ pic.twitter.com/wNela54ZF7 — Chris Nagus (@ChrisNagusTV) July 13, 2022

Mike Madsen lost one of his legs in his twenties, he discovered golf because he got a job at a golf course during college, like Pfeifer, Mike told us golf helped a great deal with therapy both physically and mentally.

"There are a lot of limitations on what I could do and this was one thing I could go out there and compete with the best of them," said Madsen. "I can compete with able bodied individuals, it made me feel more normal."

96 players, 96 inspiring stories.



Go inside the field to learn more about who will be teeing it up at @PinehurstResort No. 6 in the inaugural #USAdaptiveOpen. — USGA (@USGA) July 12, 2022

Both of these golfers will travel to North Carolina on Thursday so they can get some practice rounds and get used to the humidity on the east coast, it's also something both golfers are looking forward to.

"This inaugural adaptive open is going to be huge for a lot of different reasons," said Pfeifer. "I’m incredible grateful to be accepted to play in it and it is going to have a great impact on both adaptive golf and golf in general."

The tournament had 299 entries for 96 slots as golfers will come from 29 states and 12 countries to compete with ages ranging from 15-years-old to 80-years-old, Pfeifer is from Caldwell while Madsen lives in Meridian.

"To have enough people wanting to participate in this to where they are willing to put all the work and effort that goes into putting together a national championship, it means a lot," said Madsen.

"I would love to go down and compete and get the win," said Pfeifer. "That would be a dream come true to win the inaugural adaptive open."

Competition at the prestigious Pinehurst Golf Course starts on Monday and the event ends on Wednesday.