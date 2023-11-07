Two I-84 Westbound lanes blocked near the Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — An overturned semi is blocking two Westbound lanes on I-84 near the airport.

Idaho State Police have reported that a semi-truck traveling eastbound struck the center median around 3:00am at mile marker 54. The trailer rolled over the barrier onto the westbound side. Two lanes of travel were blocked on both the eastbound and westbound sides for the morning commute.

The eastbound lanes were cleared by 7:00am, though westbound lanes remain blocked.

The Idaho Department of Transportation asks drivers to reduce their speed in the area and drive with caution.

The driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital. The crash remains under investigation.