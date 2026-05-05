Two hikers injured by at least one bear in Yellowstone National Park

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming — Two people hiking in Yellowstone National Park were injured by bears Monday afternoon on the Mystic Falls Trail near Old Faithful.

National Park Service emergency personnel responded to the situation that involved one or more bears, according to a park news release. It’s unclear what type of injuries the hikers sustained or what led to the incident.

The hikers were airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, according to a hospital spokesperson.

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The last time a bear injured a visitor in Yellowstone was in September. The park has not seen a fatal bear attack since 2015, when 63-year-old Lance Crosby of Billings, Montana, was killed in the Lake Village area.

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Several parts of the park are temporarily closed while officials investigate Monday’s incident, including the area west of Grand Loop Road from the north end of Fountain Flat Drive to Black Sand Basin.

The following trails are also closed:



Fairy Falls Trail north of the Grand Prismatic Overlook

Sentinel Meadows Trail

Imperial Meadows Trail

Fairy Creek Trail

Summit Lake Trail

Backcountry campsites OG1, OD1, OD2, OD3, OD4, OD5

Fishing along the Firehole River and associated tributaries within the closure area

These areas are open:



Midway Geyser Basin

Grand Prismatic Overlook Trail from Fairy Falls Trailhead to the Grand Prismatic Overlook (trail is CLOSED beyond the overlook).

Black Sand Basin

Portions of the Firehole River outside of the closure is open to fishing

Park officials remind visitors to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and to carry bear spray. Remain alert by watching for fresh tracks, scat, and signs of feeding such as digging, rolled rocks, or torn-up logs, and make plenty of noise to avoid surprising a bear.

Hike in groups of three or more, and avoid being on the trail at dawn, dusk, or at night, when grizzlies are most active. If you do encounter a bear, never run.

Report by Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com