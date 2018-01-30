Two former Canyon County jail guards facing charges

Two Canyon County jail guards could end up joining the ranks of the very criminals they once supervised.

The Canyon County sheriffs office says two county jail guards are the focus of a criminal investigation for involvement in a possible battery.

The incident was reported on October 19 of last year and the county terminated both employees 11 days later. The Ada County prosecuting office will conduct the investigation.

The Canyon County Sheriff says warrants have were issued for Kade McConnell and Corey Weathermon.

They were both arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail on January 29, then later released. McConnell is charged with solicitation to commit aggravated battery. Weathermon is charged with aiding and abetting solicitation of aggravated battery.