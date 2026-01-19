Two east Idaho hospitals launch program to improve cancer biopsy testing

POCATELLO — Two major eastern Idaho hospitals are taking a groundbreaking step to improve cancer care through a new technology that captures and preserves tumor cells typically discarded during routine biopsy procedures.

Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello and Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot have partnered with Virchow Medical, a manufacturer of the Crow’s Nest Biopsy Catchment System, to enhance testing capabilities for solid tumor cancer patients. The initiative, launched in June 2025, is the first program of its kind in the Pacific Northwest.

Under the pilot program, biopsy needles used during core needle procedures are placed into the Crow’s Nest system instead of being thrown away. The device collects tumor cells that are usually lost as medical waste, converting them into an additional high-quality specimen for molecular testing, according to a news release. For many cancer patients, this added sample could eliminate the need for repeat biopsies when the initial tissue sample is too small for all required tests.

Extracted DNA from the recovered cells may allow oncologists to run more genomic sequencing, helping guide targeted therapy sooner and potentially avoiding unnecessary treatment, including chemotherapy.

“We recognize that precision medicine is universally preferable to chemotherapy for our cancer patients,” said Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare. “Our hospitals are early adopters of technology that has the potential to improve patient outcomes, especially technologies that can do that without taking anything additional from the patient.”

Alexander Arrow, MD, CEO of Virchow Medical, praised the Idaho hospitals for embracing the new approach.

“We commend the pathologists, oncologists, and interventional radiologists at Portneuf Medical Center and Bingham Memorial Hospital. We are honored to support their innovative clinical initiative and supply devices that may improve outcomes by sparing more cancer patients from chemotherapy.”

Once collected, the additional specimens are tested using an Idylla analyzer supplied by Biocartis, allowing genomic testing results to be available as soon as the same day as the biopsy—far faster than the typical three- to ten-day turnaround. Samples are also stored long-term in the Virchow Vault™, a unique liquid biorepository that enables future re-testing if needed.

Hospital leaders say the partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing precision medicine and expanding access to targeted therapies for cancer patients across southeastern Idaho.

