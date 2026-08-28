Two dead after boat overturns in Snake River, BCSO says

IDAHO — A water rescue was performed on Friday morning after a boat overturned in Snake River below the Palisades Dam, according to Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO, along with Swan Valley Fire, Idaho Falls Ambulance, and the Sheriff's Office Dive Rescue Team responded to the incident around 10:30 a.m.

Emergency personnel learned that three individuals were inside the boat. Bystanders had taken a man out of the water and provided him with first aid. A woman was able to get out of the river uninjured before additional aid arrived. Another man had been "submerged for several minutes" under the boat, tangled in a rope attached to it before he was freed, BCSO said.

Both male victims were pronounced dead from their injuries after being taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

"Bystanders and boaters in the area played a big part in calling for emergency resources and rendering aid until rescue personnel and equipment arrived on scene," BCSO shared in a media release.

According to officials, the three individuals were below the main outlet of the dam when the boat overturned. They also discovered that though life jackets were carried on board, none of the three were wearing them when the incident happened.