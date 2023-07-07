Two-Day Gowen Thunder Airshow returns

IDAHO — Returning for a two-day event, the Gowen Thunder Airshow will be back August 26-27.

Aerial performances are expected to run between 10:30 am - 3:30 pm each day, featuring both civilian and military aviators including the USAF Thunderbirds, Mustang P-51 High Flight Aerobatics, Franklin's Flying Circus, an F-35 Demonstration, and more.

“The Idaho National Guard has been a fixture at Gowen Field for more than 75 years,” said Lt. Col. Chris Borders, Public Affairs Officer for the Idaho National Guard. “We are proud of our mission and the support we receive from the public, which allows us to be successful in our mission. Gowen Thunder is an opportunity to open our doors to the community and say thank you for the tremendous amount of support we receive on a daily basis, and to show the public how we operate, a chance to demonstrate our capabilities as well as some of our equipment, and to just give back to our support base. We couldn’t be successful without it.”

In addition to aerial performances, the event will have military planes and vehicles available for attendees to get an up close and personal look.

Additional information and VIP tickets are available on the website.