Two Canyon County precincts get new polling locations

CALDWELL, Idaho - Canyon County voters in two precincts will have a new polling place location beginning with the March 13 election. The polling place location for precincts 53 and 58 has been moved from the Kendall Auto Mall to Hampton Inn & Suites, located at 5750 E. Franklin Rd. in Nampa. The Canyon County Board of Commissioners officially approved the polling location change on January 24, 2018.

Voters in these two precincts will receive a notification in the mail in the coming weeks informing them of the polling location change.

The Canyon County Elections Office encourages all voters who are unsure where their polling locations are to visit www.canyonco.org/elections and click “Where do I vote?” button at the top left of the screen. Once there, the voter can enter their address to check on their polling location and to see the list of taxing districts they vote in, as well as what will be on their ballot. Voters can also call the Canyon County Elections Office at 454-7562 to get information on their polling location.