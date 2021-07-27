Two Boise ponds reopened after bacteria levels lowered

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation has reopened two ponds at Esther Simplot Park and Bernardine Quinn Riverside Park after bacteria levels have lowered.

Esther Simplot Park 1 and Quinn's Pond beach closed on June 30 after water testing showed E. coli levels were higher than state levels for recreational swim beaches.

Water quality tests are done weekly at Esther Simplot Park, Veterans Pond and Quinn's Pond from April through September and the leading cause of E. coli is waste from dogs, geese and humans.

Staff with Boise Parks and Recreation are monitoring the ponds and people should know levels can rise again and result in another closure. Signs will be posted if conditions change.