Two Boise parks going off-leash this fall

BOISE, Idaho — With fall sports coming to a close, it's a perfect time to take Fido out for more exercise.

The Boise Parks and Recreation Department's dog off-leash program is kicking off Nov. 1, and will continue through the end of February 2023.

Dogs will be allowed to run off-leash at Ann Morrison Park and Optimist Youth Sports Complex from sunrise to sunset. Dog owners are reminded to pick up after their pets and be mindful of other park users during the season.

To learn more about other dog-friendly parks, click here.