Two bills aimed at curbing human trafficking in Idaho introduced

BOISE, Idaho - Two bills aimed at curbing human trafficking in Idaho were successfully introduced in the House Judiciary, Rules & Administration committee Wednesday.

One bill changes language in Idaho law to allow prosecution for human trafficking when the trafficker has only a single victim.

The second will make a first-time offense of soliciting prostitution a felony. Under current Idaho law, it's a misdemeanor until a third offense.

Advocates say the legislation is a step toward ending the demand that drives sex trafficking.

"In the Treasure Valley, there are over 3,000 individuals who are being put out on the internet to be trafficked," the bill's sponsor, Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said "I read a newspaper report last week that 60 new ads went up on Jan. 2 of this year. So we want to make it very clear that prostitution and the trafficking of individuals is not welcome in the state of Idaho."

Crane said he plans to introduce up to six bills on the topic of human trafficking during this legislative session.

The bills now await a full legislative hearing.