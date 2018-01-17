Two bills aimed at curbing human trafficking in Idaho introduced

Marissa Morrison
2:59 PM, Jan 17, 2018
29 mins ago

Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, and Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, introduce legislation to make the solicitation of prostituion a felony on the first offense. January 17, 2018. 

Marissa Morrison
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOISE, Idaho - Two bills aimed at curbing human trafficking in Idaho were successfully introduced in the House Judiciary, Rules & Administration committee Wednesday. 

One bill changes language in Idaho law to allow prosecution for human trafficking when the trafficker has only a single victim. 

The second will make a first-time offense of soliciting prostitution a felony. Under current Idaho law, it's a misdemeanor until a third offense. 

Advocates say the legislation is a step toward ending the demand that drives sex trafficking.

"In the Treasure Valley, there are over 3,000 individuals who are being put out on the internet to be trafficked," the bill's sponsor, Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said "I read a newspaper report last week that 60 new ads went up on Jan. 2 of this year. So we want to make it very clear that prostitution and the trafficking of individuals is not welcome in the state of Idaho."

Crane said he plans to introduce up to six bills on the topic of human trafficking during this legislative session. 

The bills now await a full legislative hearing. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top