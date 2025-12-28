Twins Falls woman hospitalized in I-15 crash

IDAHO FALLS — A 54-year-old woman from Twin Falls was hospitalized after a crash on I-15 in Bonneville County. The collision occurred Saturday at 12:56 p.m. at mile marker 122.

The Twin Falls woman was driving a 2022 Ford F150, traveling south on I-15, when she was struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse.

The Chevrolet driver, a 32-year-old man from Idaho Falls, lost control of his vehicle on the snow-covered roads while traveling north on I-15. The Chevrolet crossed the median and hit the Ford.

Both drivers were wearing seatbeats.

The Ford driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The Chevrolet driver was not transported.

Southbound lanes on I-15 were blocked for an hour and a half while emergency responders cleared the scene.

Lanes have since reopened.

Idaho State Police encourages drivers to remain cautious on roads with snow or slush. Slower speeds and increased following distances can help prevent collisions.

The crash is still under investigation.