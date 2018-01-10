Twin Falls Police investigating hate crime at LDS meeting house

TWIN FALLS, ID - Detectives are investigating a vandalism at a Twin Falls Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints meeting house in which the words “God is dead” were spray-painted on an exterior wall.

Police believe the vandalism took place sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

“We are now upgrading this crime from a simple vandalism to felony malicious harassment (a hate crime), in accordance with the State Code 18-7902 that prohibits harassing any person or defacing or damaging property with the intent to intimidate or harass a person based on their race, religion or national origin,” said Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson.

Police say they do not have a suspect at this point.

The investigation is continuing.

If you have any information about who is responsible for this crime, you are urged to contact the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-7200.

