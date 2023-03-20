Twin Falls man dies in bizarre incident on I-84

At approximately 8:27 am, a 25-year-old man exited from a passenger door of a Ford Explorer, driven by a 23-year-old woman, while the vehicle was in motion traveling East on I-84 near milepost 56, just East of Boise.

Traffic on the Eastbound side of the interstate was suspended for approximately two hours while emergency personnel worked to clear the site.

The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Both occupants of the vehicle are from Twin Falls.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

