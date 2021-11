e.w. scripps national

Posted at 9:25 PM, Nov 02, 2021

Results for Twin Falls City Council seats are in. All results are currently unofficial. CITY OF TWIN FALLS COUNCIL SEAT 1, 4-YEAR TERM

Tara Rueda 14.32 Jason Brown 39.66 Craig M. Kelley 18.48 Patrick Patterson 11.62 James Piersol 15.92 CITY OF TWIN FALLS COUNCIL SEAT 5, 4-YEAR TERM

Spencer Cutler 34.84 Mike Allred 21.52 Liyah Babayan 23.62 Hannah J. Cameron 20.02

